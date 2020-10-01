Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upgraded Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.10.

NYSE:FND opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.12.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 9,492 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $711,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,157,135 shares of company stock worth $415,580,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,391 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $90,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after buying an additional 785,012 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $32,060,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter worth $31,069,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

