Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Flowserve worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2,404.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Cowen lowered shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of FLS opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.