FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.50. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 52,191 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $16.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile (CVE:FLY)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

