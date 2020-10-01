Fmr LLC Sells 2,917,803 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fmr LLC cut its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,917,803 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.75% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $780,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $109.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

