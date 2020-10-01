Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortive is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenue have remained strong in the near term. However, both Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies segments have been impacted by COVID-19 headwinds. Nevertheless, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its market share. However, a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic remains a concern. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Moreover, end-market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Also, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

FTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

FTV opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 1,402,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $101,045,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,885,686.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Fortive by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

