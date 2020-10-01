Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 92.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Fortive by 36.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 21.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 604.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

