FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, statistics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company's international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. Regular share repurchases boost investors’ confidence. However, global operations expose the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Escalating investments are likely to increase costs and weigh on the bottom line impacting the company’s share price which has significantly underperformed the industry in the year to date period. Seasonality makes revenue and profit prediction difficult.”

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

