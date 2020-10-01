G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. FMR LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 136.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 336,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 95.6% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 290,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 141,902 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $13.11 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $633.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

