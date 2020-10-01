GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $15,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 71.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

GATX opened at $63.75 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on GATX. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

