Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Shares of Giga Metals Corp (CVE:GIGA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.96. Giga Metals shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 237,286 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Turnagain property comprising 65 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 32,754 ha located in the Liard Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hard Creek Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Giga Metals Corporation in August 2017.

