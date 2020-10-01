GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

GMP Capital Inc. (TSE:GMP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.87. GMP Capital shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 62,400 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21.

GMP Capital (TSE:GMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GMP Capital Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About GMP Capital (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Capital Markets and Wealth Management.

