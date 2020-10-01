Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GOL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

GOL stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

