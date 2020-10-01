Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AUMN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $0.88.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,735 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

