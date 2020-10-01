Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $1,280,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 22,436.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 31.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $369,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

