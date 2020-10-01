Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 67,659 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 314.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Farmland Partners worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $630,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 46.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $139,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 5,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,727,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $129,560 over the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.63. Farmland Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

