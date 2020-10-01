Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 7,758 Shares of TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of TherapeuticsMD worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 528,151 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market cap of $430.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 304.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TXMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.25 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.