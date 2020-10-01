Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 168,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBM. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,034,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -5.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

