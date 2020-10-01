Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Ardagh Group worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARD. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

ARD opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. Ardagh Group SA has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 66.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Ardagh Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

