Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.22

Goodfood Market Corp (TSE:FOOD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.22 and last traded at C$9.11, with a volume of 658079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

Several analysts recently commented on FOOD shares. Raymond James set a C$9.15 target price on Goodfood Market and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $556.41 million and a PE ratio of -42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.23.

Goodfood Market Company Profile (TSE:FOOD)

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

