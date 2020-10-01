Graco (NYSE:GGG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.94

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.42, with a volume of 2164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other Graco news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $10,005,810.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. Insiders have sold a total of 471,379 shares of company stock worth $26,047,644 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Graco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

