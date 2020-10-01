Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Graphite One Inc (CVE:GPH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.44. Graphite One shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 21,325 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The company has a market cap of $9.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12.

Graphite One Company Profile (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims totaling 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in March 2019.

