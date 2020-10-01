Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,179 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,292 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $22,001,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAY. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

PLAY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $721.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.