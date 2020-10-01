Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,101 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 66,749 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,379,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,859 shares of company stock worth $2,095,185 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

