Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $80.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 47.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.4% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 73.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

