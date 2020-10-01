Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.20. Guyana Goldstrike shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

