Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HALLMARK FINANCIAL and its wholly owned subsidiaries engage in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. Their business primarily involves marketing, underwriting and premium financing of non-standard automobile insurance, as well as claims adjusting and other insurance related services. “

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.39. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 919,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.