Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,080,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Wire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $957.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.20. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $253.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

