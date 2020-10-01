Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $161,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,381,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,007. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.59. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $481.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

