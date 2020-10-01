Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 17,360 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 52,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $322,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

