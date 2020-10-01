Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 12,230 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 471,618 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $9,755,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 346,468 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,841,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 528,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 109,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Raymond James raised Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.