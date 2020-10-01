Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 27,055 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,097,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 743,870 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,063.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 590,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,820 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 500,309 shares during the period.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.