Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $276,000 in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

