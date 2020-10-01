Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $280,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWE opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 56.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WWE. TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

