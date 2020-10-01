Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $282,000 in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. MEDNAX Inc has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 61.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

