Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $282,000 in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 290,258 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,529 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

