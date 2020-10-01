Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $287,000 in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,749,000 after buying an additional 141,638 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 59,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSIT. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.