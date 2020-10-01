Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $299,000 in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2,947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 35.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATRK stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $838.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

