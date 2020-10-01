Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $287,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 177.54%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

