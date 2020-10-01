Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $287,000 Investment in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 103,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $40.95 on Thursday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

