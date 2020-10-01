Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New $299,000 Investment in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 340.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 141.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

James River Group stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.04 and a beta of 0.53.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,327,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

