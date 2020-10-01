Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 54.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AppFolio by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AppFolio by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF opened at $141.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 164.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its 200-day moving average is $138.14. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $2,498,186.70. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,012 shares of company stock worth $16,253,203 over the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.