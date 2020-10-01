Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1,094.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,825,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

NYSE:BGS opened at $27.77 on Thursday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.