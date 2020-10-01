Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

COMM opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

