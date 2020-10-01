Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United States Steel by 36.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 233,688 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 69.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 785,039 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth about $144,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 18.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 16.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NYSE:X opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.51. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

