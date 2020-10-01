Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.