Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.27% and a negative return on equity of 79.65%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $97,969.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,343.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

