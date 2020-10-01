Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,284 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $12.01 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

