Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 837,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after acquiring an additional 835,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SITC opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.