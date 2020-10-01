Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. Uniqure NV has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. Analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

In other news, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

