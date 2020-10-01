Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 18,200 Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 19.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 12.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 81.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 96,693 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 137.1% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 348,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 323,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Epizyme alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of EPZM opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.92. Epizyme Inc has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.